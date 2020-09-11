GOAZCATS - 2022 recruiting: Arizona continues rush of new offers

Arizona picked up a new 2021 commit Thursday evening bringing the total number of recruits in the class up to 23. As that class nears the end of its completion the Wildcats have already started to look ahead to 2022 with a pair of prospects already committed as high school juniors.

There has been a recent wave of new offers for UA to members of the 2022 class and that has continued this week. Here is a look at four of the newest offers for Arizona to the group starting with the highest-rated prospect of the bunch.