2022 RECRUITING: Arizona adds pair of offensive line transfers

Arizona continued to add to its offseason haul Friday night, and the latest additions will play in one of the position groups most in need of help. Junior college offensive tackle Joe Borjon gave the Wildcats his commitment giving the team its tallest offensive lineman in the 2022 class. Arizona recently began to pursue Borjon, who plays at Mt. San Antonio College in California, after a successful 2021 season that ended with him earning an all-conference selection in the South Coast Conference.

The 6-foot-8, 330-pound left tackle recruit recently saw an influx of recruiting attention with offers from Missouri State, Austin Peay, Stephen F. Austin and Dixie State all coming through in the last month.

Borjon will have three seasons of eligibility left plus a redshirt year available as he joins the Wildcats. Mt. SAC is one of the top junior colleges in California, and former UA defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei is the defensive coordinator at the school giving the Wildcats a connection to the program.

The Wildcats added three high school offensive linemen earlier in the 2022 recruiting cycle with both Grayson Stovall and Jonah Savaiinaea already on campus in Tucson working out with the team.

Borjon is full qualifier, so he should be on campus this spring with the Wildcats after announcing his decision Friday. He played his high school football at Nogales High School in La Puente, California.

In addition to adding a commitment from Borjon, the Wildcats' move to add New Mexico transfer offensive lineman Jack Buford also became public Friday night. The one-time Missouri offensive lineman is joining Arizona as a walk-on player after one season with the Lobos.

The St. Louis native signed with his home-state Tigers as a member of the 2019 class but ultimately decided to leave that program last year. As a high three-star recruit in the 2019 class, Buford picked Mizzou over offers from several noteworthy programs including Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan, Auburn, Iowa, Florida and Utah among many others.

Buford was listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds at UNM.

Because this is the second time Buford is transferring schools he will be required to sit out the upcoming season per NCAA transfer rules. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining when he eventually takes the field for the Wildcats.