2022 recruiting: 5-star SG Shaedon Sharpe announces Sept. 7 decision date

After visiting both Arizona and Kentucky one more time over the last week five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe is ready to make a decision. He is expected to meet with representatives of the NBA G League Ignite this week as well as the No.1-ranked prospect zeros in on making a choice for his future.

Wednesday he took the next step announcing his decision date will be Sept. 7 with the two college programs plus a potential contract with the G League Ignite being the three options still on the table.

Trips to Kansas and Oklahoma were canceled as Sharpe cleared the way for return visits to Tucson and Lexington over the last several days. The 6-foot-4 prospect, who was recently moved into the top spot in the 2022 class by Rivals.com, visited UA on Friday and Saturday before making the trek to see UK in person once again.

He visited both programs in June as well.

Sharpe has been on the rise over the last year as he shot up the rankings ultimately landing at No. 1 on the list last week.

"When No. 1 overall prospect Jalen Durenand the player ranked just below him, Emoni Bates, reclassified to 2021, the search for a No. 1 began," Rivals.com basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy wrote last week about Sharpe's move to the No. 1 spot. "Sharpe simply did the most to seize the top spot this summer. After making a jump into the top 10 last update, the UPlay Canada guard was the consistent high-level prospect this summer and seems to have a surefire NBA future.

"Sharpe averaged 24 points, 6.6 rebounds and three assists during the final week of Peach Jam, putting an exclamation point on a massive grassroots season. He boasts a tight handle, a quick jumper and defends relatively well positionally. But it’s his explosiveness and ability to get to the bucket that makes him special."

The five-star prospect has expressed plenty of interest in Tommy Lloyd's program, and though he is from Canada that attention shouldn't come as a big surprise considering Sharpe plays at Dream City Christian in Glendale.

As an in-state recruit the trip to UA earlier in the summer was an easy one for Sharpe to make leading to increased attention from the standout guard.

Adept at attacking the basket, Sharpe is a versatile scorer who is going to provide his future team with an impact player right from the get-go.

"I really just do whatever the team needs," Sharpe previously said about what he brings to the floor. "If they need a quick three, I give them the three. If they need a bucket in the paint I will give them that too. It's whatever the team needs."

Kentucky has been the favorite to land Sharpe for quite some time, and he currently holds all seven of the Rivals FutureCast picks heading into the final week of his recruitment.