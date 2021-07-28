August tends to be the month when movement begins to take place for basketball recruits entering their senior years. By that time they have a good idea of which programs want them most after going through the July live period. Five-star Canadian guard Shaedon Sharpe was one of the most-watched prospects over the last few weeks, and Tuesday evening he decided to trim his list down to 10 schools.

Sharpe plays at Dream City Christian in Glendale, so it is no surprise that Arizona made the cut after hosting him on a visit last month. The other programs to make the cut include Kentucky, Oregon, USC, Arizona State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State and Alabama.

Currently ranked at No. 11 in the 2022 class and rated as the third-best shooting guard among the group, Sharpe is headed for another move up the Rivals.com Rankings the next time the list is updated.

The 6-foot-4 wing could even reach the top spot in the class, so Arizona being among the top group is certainly significant.

"This is not really a question in my mind because of the smooth way he creates and makes shooting opportunities," Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw wrote this week about Sharpe potentially moving into the No. 1 spot in the rankings. "Sharpe has a natural explosion with a handle that gets him to his spots, and the ability to pull up from 28-feet.

"During the first week of the Peach Jam, Sharpe averaged 21.6 points on 44.4-percent shooting from three. During his second week, Sharpe averaged 24 points, 6.6 rebounds, and three assists on 47.5-percent shooting from the field.

"It is easy to see his game translate from level to level, and it showed against the nation’s best."

Typically when a prospect reaches the point of a releasing a list the number of schools in the group with a chance of landing a commitment is much smaller than what is made public. That certainly feels like the case with Sharpe at this stage.