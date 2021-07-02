HERMOSA BEACH, California — Four-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is a high-priority target for Arizona in the 2022 class, and the Wildcats were able to get the top-50 recruit on campus for an official visit last month.

McMillan also visited USC and Oregon with all three schools being in contention for his commitment. The big wide receiver has a lot to consider after a hectic month of trips, and now he is settling in to make his choice by the time his senior season rolls around.

The 6-foot-4 wideout was among the standout players at The Opening event in California on Friday, and GOAZCATS.com caught up with the four-star prospect to discuss his recent visit to UA and much more.

Watch the full video interview below.

***