As strong of a start as Arizona has had to the 2022 recruiting class it's highest-rated commit is three-star running back Jonah Coleman. He is plenty talented and will end up as one of the top incoming prospects when all is said and done, but fans like stars and Arizona has not consistently pulled in commitments from four-star recruits over the last decade.

To become more competitive in the conference that will have to change, and UA's coaches have done a good job of establishing the important groundwork with numerous four-star recruits in the class.

When it comes to prospects who are likely bound for summer decisions there are a few who stand out.