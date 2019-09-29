2022 Intro: Four-star point guard Dylan Andrews
Four-star sophomore Dylan Andrews has already established himself as one of the top point guards on the West Coast and nationally in the class of 2022.
A 6-foot-3 floor general at Los Angeles (Calif.) Windward already holds offers from Pac 12 programs like Arizona, Stanford, UCLA, USC and Utah thanks to a strong freshman season and his summer play with the Compton Magic.
"I feel that I'm a competitor and also a leader," Andrews told Rivals.com. "I get my team going early, I'm always talking to them, getting them in huddles. I'm on top of everything making sure that we are running our sets and doing what we need.
"I like playing fast so I can also be a combo guard. I'm also a good rebounder because I'm blocking guys out so I can get the ball and push it."
Prior to an unofficial visit to Arizona over the weekend, the one campus that Andrews had seen was UCLA. He enjoyed the chance to see one of Mick Cronin's practices.
"I just got to watch one of their practices," said Andrews. "It was good to be in that type of environment. it was pretty good."
School visits are fun, but Andrews is currently more focused on his craft.
"I'm just working on being consistent," said Andrews. "Some games my shot isn't falling and I get in my head so I need to focus on that and make sure I'm doing the right thing for my team."
As for the recruiting process in general, Andrews loves the position he is in but won't be putting too much thought into making a choice for a while.
"It's just a blessing," said Andrews. "It shows that my hard work is actually starting to pay off. Right now it's a little too early to know what I want to do, but we are keeping recruiting in mind.