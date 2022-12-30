2022 in review: Assessing Arizona's wide receivers
Aidan Wohl
•
GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Last season saw Arizona's passing offense resurrect from 2021's 1-11 season where the Wildcats only had 2,716 yards in the air and 12 touchdowns. In one year, offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll's group went from the 69th ranked to the No. 6 passing offense in the country. This was due in large part to the addition of Washington State transfer Jaydende Laura's play with his newly-added and highly touted receivers junior Jacob Cowing, five-star freshman Tetairoa McMillan, walk-on freshman Dorian Singer,that helped account for a large portion of the team's 3,821 passing yards and 26 receiving touchdowns.
Jacob Cowing
UTEP transfer Cowing chose to come to Tucson and be a Wildcat to be closer to his son who lives in Maricopa. His decision would ultimately help bring more firepower to the offense and raise his NFL draft stock, posting 85 catches for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns.
Cowing played a good amount of slot receiver for the Cats last year, exhibiting his ability to turn short receptions into long gains due to his explosive speed after the catch. As the leader of the receiving room, he helped mentor Singer adjust to the collegiate competition, helping him reach the 1,000-yard mark, becoming one of the only three wide receiver duos to achieve that feat.
Cowing will return for his senior year with the Wildcats, aiming to help a returning de Laura for another season between the dynamic duo.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.