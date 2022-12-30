UTEP transfer Cowing chose to come to Tucson and be a Wildcat to be closer to his son who lives in Maricopa. His decision would ultimately help bring more firepower to the offense and raise his NFL draft stock, posting 85 catches for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns.

Cowing played a good amount of slot receiver for the Cats last year, exhibiting his ability to turn short receptions into long gains due to his explosive speed after the catch. As the leader of the receiving room, he helped mentor Singer adjust to the collegiate competition, helping him reach the 1,000-yard mark, becoming one of the only three wide receiver duos to achieve that feat.

Cowing will return for his senior year with the Wildcats, aiming to help a returning de Laura for another season between the dynamic duo.