Michael Wiley

Running back Michael Wiley made the most out of his opportunity last season after only rushing for a combined 522 yards and five touchdowns in his first three seasons in Tucson, Wiley led the team in rushing with 771 rushing yards and found the end zone for eight touchdowns.

Despite playing alongside running backs DJ Williams and Jonah Coleman getting impactful touches, Wiley was able to stay consistent on the ground and maintain the starting nod, leading the team with an averaging 6.8 yards per rush after getting two fewer attempts than Williams and Coleman combined. After the Wildcats only rushed for a total of 113 yards against Washington State, the junior running back hit his stride the following game in the biggest game of the season against rival Arizona State where he would account for 55% of the offense, rushing for 214 yards and three touchdowns as well as three catches for 51 yards on his way to being named Territorial Cup MVP.

Wiley has continued to be a threat to teams in the passing game, tallying 349 receiving yards and 9.7 average yards per catch, helping quarterback Jayden de Laura produce quality yardage on check-down plays. The Wildcat leading rusher will return for his senior season and will be poised to once again be an even more impactful tailback in another new-faced 2023 running back room.