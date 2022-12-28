The 2022 season saw a good mix of veteran and younger players producing in Arizona's linebacker room.

The Wildcats were led by Jerry Roberts who finished the season No. 2 on the team with 78 tackles. It was not just his production that made a huge difference for the Wildcats defense, but also his veteran leadership on the field. Roberts announced earlier this month that he will be returning for another season, which will be big for the Wildcats' defense next season.

The biggest bright spot of this past season for the Wildcats linebacker room was Jacob Manu, who was arguably one of the best overall defenders for Arizona over the back half of the season. He finished the season fifth on the team in tackles and that was after he hardly saw the field early in the year.