football

2022 in review: Assessing Arizona's linebackers

Arizona will return both of its starting linebackers in the 2023 season with Jerry Roberts opting to play one more season at the college level.
Arizona will return both of its starting linebackers in the 2023 season with Jerry Roberts opting to play one more season at the college level. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

The 2022 season saw a good mix of veteran and younger players producing in Arizona's linebacker room.

The Wildcats were led by Jerry Roberts who finished the season No. 2 on the team with 78 tackles. It was not just his production that made a huge difference for the Wildcats defense, but also his veteran leadership on the field. Roberts announced earlier this month that he will be returning for another season, which will be big for the Wildcats' defense next season.

The biggest bright spot of this past season for the Wildcats linebacker room was Jacob Manu, who was arguably one of the best overall defenders for Arizona over the back half of the season. He finished the season fifth on the team in tackles and that was after he hardly saw the field early in the year.

Manu's breakout performance came against Washington in October when he recorded his first of two double digit tackle performances on the season. One of the reasons why he did not see the field much early in the season was because he got to Arizona later than the other freshman.

{{ article.author_name }}