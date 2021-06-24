2022 DE commit Jermaine Wiggins Jr. has 'amazing' visit to Arizona
When Jermaine Wiggins Jr. made the trip from the Northeast to Arizona last week he already knew that he would enjoy his time in Tucson. Wiggins was one of the early members of Arizona's 2022 recruiting class after giving the program his pledge back in March.
Since that time he has continued to build a relationship with the Wildcats' coaches, and he went into his official visit at Arizona already confident about his decision.
Still, the opportunity to meet the coaches in person, instead of virtually, was an important part of the process to cement his choice especially considering he's going to be making the move across the country eventually.
"I know I love the school, but I needed my family to know that I'm in a safe place in a safe environment," Wiggins said about the visit. "Have my mom know that I have great people around me taking care of me and obviously going to help me reach that goal of going to the NFL.
"So that was my biggest aspect, and I loved it. I have no words. It was just a beautiful, beautiful place."
Wiggins has NFL bloodlines as his father played football professionally after a career at Georgia. It means the UA commit is well-versed on what to look for when evaluating a program. He found that with Arizona defensive line coach Ricky Hunley early in the process, and building a relationship with the UA legend even before arriving on campus in Tucson last week took away any hesitation Wiggins had about the visit.
"Them calling me every day, that actually got me less nervous," the Arizona defensive end commit said about his talks with Hunley and defensive coordinator Don Brown. "... By the time I got there the relationship we had was great. It was basically like a father-son relationship with me and coach Hunley and coach Brown."
