2022 DE commit Jermaine Wiggins Jr. has 'amazing' visit to Arizona

When Jermaine Wiggins Jr. made the trip from the Northeast to Arizona last week he already knew that he would enjoy his time in Tucson. Wiggins was one of the early members of Arizona's 2022 recruiting class after giving the program his pledge back in March.

Since that time he has continued to build a relationship with the Wildcats' coaches, and he went into his official visit at Arizona already confident about his decision.

Still, the opportunity to meet the coaches in person, instead of virtually, was an important part of the process to cement his choice especially considering he's going to be making the move across the country eventually.

"I know I love the school, but I needed my family to know that I'm in a safe place in a safe environment," Wiggins said about the visit. "Have my mom know that I have great people around me taking care of me and obviously going to help me reach that goal of going to the NFL.

"So that was my biggest aspect, and I loved it. I have no words. It was just a beautiful, beautiful place."