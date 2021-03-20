GOAZCATS - 2022 commitment: Massachusetts DL Jermaine Wiggins Jr. headed to Arizona

Massachusetts athlete prospect Jermaine Wiggins Jr. was one of the first recruits the new coaching staff at Arizona offered upon its arrival back in January. Defensive coordinator Don Brown has plenty of ties to the New England area and he identified the two-way prospect as someone he wanted on his side of the ball. Friday the two-star recruit gave the program his pledge over offers from Marshall, Middle Tennessee State and others.

Though he plays both tight end and defensive end at Central Catholic in Lawrence, Massachusetts the 6-foot-4 recruit is expected to strictly play along the defensive line for the Wildcats.

“I’m excited to become a part a amazing football family and coaching staff and be coached by Coach Fisch, Coach Hunley and Coach Brown as well as the rest of the Arizona coaching staff," Wiggins said in a tweet announcing his decision on Friday.

Though he is currently a senior who just started his senior season, the UA commit is planning to play one more season before arriving at Arizona. He will follow in his dad's footsteps as he takes a post-grad year at Bridgton Academy in Maine.

Wiggins has strong bloodlines with his father having spent several seasons in the NFL as a tight end. Jermaine Wiggins Sr. won a Super Bowl in the 2001 season with the New England Patriots.

He has since joined the media side of sports as a radio personality in the Boston area.

The younger Wiggins decided to forgo his father's path to college as he picked UA over the chance to play at his dad's first school, Marshall. The elder Wiggins eventually finished his college career at Georgia.

Michigan had been one of the programs with heavy interest in Wiggins when Brown was the defensive coordinator there and that continued when the new Arizona assistant landed in Tucson.

Maryland was another Power Five program that had shown interest in the versatile two-way prospect.

Wiggins is now the fourth commitment in Arizona's 2022 class and the second on the defensive side of the ball joining California safety Tacario Davis.