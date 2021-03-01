GOAZCATS - 2022 commitment: California running back Jonah Coleman picks Arizona

Arizona has started to build some momentum already in the 2022 recruiting cycle and it continued Monday evening when California all-purpose back Jonah Coleman announced his commitment to the Wildcats over a final list that included Oregon State, Tennessee, San Diego State, San Jose State and Colorado State. The high three-star prospect is now the top-rated recruit in Arizona's next class.

The Wildcats only offered Coleman in late January, but the new coaching staff under Jedd Fisch has been able to build a strong relationship with the versatile back over that time. Running backs coach Scottie Graham is new to the coaching ranks, but he has forged a nice bond with Coleman leading up to his decision Monday evening.

"Coach Scottie Graham is a very good dude and he keeps it real with me," Coleman told BeaversEdge last week. "Along with the coaching staff I know that they have good academics, they give a lot of help. There is no reason to struggle because they help a lot."

The COVID-19 pandemic is going to impact rosters in the years to come meaning recruits could be left out in the dark if they don't make early decisions and lock in their spots. Arizona is likely going to have a bigger 2022 class since it will be the first full group put together by the new staff in Tucson.

However, Coleman moved quickly through the process naming his top six just last week before moving forward with his decision announcement Monday night.

The running back from Stockton, California is the third member of Arizona's 2022 class after previous commitments from in-state offensive lineman Grayson Stovall and Southern California defensive back Tacario Davis both within the last several weeks.

Coleman, who could be used out of the backfield or in the slot as a receiver, is currently rated as the 29th-best prospect in the state of California and is the 37th-ranked athlete recruit according to Rivals.com.