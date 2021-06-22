2022 commitment: Big OL prospect Jonah Savaiinaea picks Arizona after visit
It didn't take long for Arizona to reel in its latest commitment. Three-star offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea announced his decision to pick the Wildcats Tuesday after making a trip to Tucson over the weekend for an official visit. UA only recently offered the 6-foot-4, 330-pound lineman from St. Louis High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Savaiinaea quickly decided to take an official visit to see UA in person.
"Coach Brennan Carroll and I have been communicating since he offered me," Savaiinaea said about the process of eventually committing to Arizona. "Ever since then I’ve been thinking of coming here."
In addition to Arizona the interior lineman holds offers from Arizona State, UCF, Hawaii, Syracuse, San Diego State and UNLV.
The offensive line has been one of the recruiting priorities for Arizona's new coaching staff under Jedd Fisch. The Wildcats already hold a commitment from in-state offensive line recruit Grayson Stovall and have continued to pursue other options up front as well.
Naturally, Carroll and the UA staff were excited when the 2022 recruit gave the staff his word that he would be committing to the program.
"It felt awesome seeing all the coaching staff in person," Savaiinaea said about his weekend trip to Arizona. "They are such good people to be around. When I told them the news about committing there, they went crazy. Coach BC had his shirt off, blasting music."
The Wildcats have a veteran group of offensive linemen heading into the 2021 season and will soon need to replace a big portion of that unit.
"I believe that coach Fisch and his coaching staff can turn me into a better student athlete," Savaiinaea said. "They run a pretty decent offensive scheme that I’m really interested in."
Making his decision now just as the summer gets underway will allow the rising senior to focus on his final high school season. The plan for Savaiinaea had been to make his choice before taking the field again in the fall, and with his commitment now locked up he was able to do that.
"I’ve been wanting to make a decision before my senior season to get it over with," he said. "Now I can focus on my grind and finish my senior year strong."
Savaiinaea is the eighth commitment in the first full recruiting class for Fisch and his staff, and he is the second to join the group this month. Texas defensive back Kyron Chambers committed to Arizona last week after taking an official visit to the school earlier in the month.
So far the Wildcats' class is split evenly with four offensive commits to go along with four defensive commits.
Arizona's class is currently ranked 36th overall according to the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings for 2022.
