2022 commitment: Big OL prospect Jonah Savaiinaea picks Arizona after visit

It didn't take long for Arizona to reel in its latest commitment. Three-star offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea announced his decision to pick the Wildcats Tuesday after making a trip to Tucson over the weekend for an official visit. UA only recently offered the 6-foot-4, 330-pound lineman from St. Louis High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Savaiinaea quickly decided to take an official visit to see UA in person.

"Coach Brennan Carroll and I have been communicating since he offered me," Savaiinaea said about the process of eventually committing to Arizona. "Ever since then I’ve been thinking of coming here."

In addition to Arizona the interior lineman holds offers from Arizona State, UCF, Hawaii, Syracuse, San Diego State and UNLV.

The offensive line has been one of the recruiting priorities for Arizona's new coaching staff under Jedd Fisch. The Wildcats already hold a commitment from in-state offensive line recruit Grayson Stovall and have continued to pursue other options up front as well.

Naturally, Carroll and the UA staff were excited when the 2022 recruit gave the staff his word that he would be committing to the program.

"It felt awesome seeing all the coaching staff in person," Savaiinaea said about his weekend trip to Arizona. "They are such good people to be around. When I told them the news about committing there, they went crazy. Coach BC had his shirt off, blasting music."