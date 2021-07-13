2022 commitment: Arizona lands pledge from versatile California ATH TJ Hall

TJ Hall is a recruit on the rise this summer. The San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, California) athlete is making the transition from receiver to defensive back, and he has continued to show improvement heading into his senior season. Tuesday he decided to get one part of the process out of the way as he committed to Arizona over offers from Colorado, Oregon State, Fresno State and several others.

Hall is the third defensive back to commit to the Wildcats in the 2022 class adding more length to the growing secondary for defensive backs coaches DeWayne Walker and Chuck Cecil.

The three-star prospect did not get an opportunity to take an official visit to Arizona last month, but he has built a strong relationship with the Wildcats since being offered earlier in the year.

"It's been great," Hall previously said about building a relationship with Walker and recruiting coordinator Ryan Partridge. "They're always hitting me up, checking on me when we were in football season. So, it's been great. I love it."

Hall has hopes of reaching the NFL and that became a big priority during his recruitment. There is plenty of professional experience on the Arizona coaching staff led by head coach Jedd Fisch who was with the New England Patriots last season.

The 6-foot-2 defensive back hoped to hold off on making a decision until the fall, but ultimately he made the move to commit in the middle of the summer despite creating some buzz in recent weeks.

Hall was one of the standout performers at The Opening in California where he matched up well with some of the top receivers in the country. As he continues the transition to being a full-time defensive back he has continued to improve his skill set on that side of the ball.

"The plan is right now DB, but I know some coaches they like me at both," he said about his future position. "It's really what I really want to play. Being a 6-2 corner there's not a lot of those, so I'm thinking of being a DB."

The Wildcats have started to load up at cornerback with high three-star prospect Kyron Chambers and 6-foot-3 California recruit Tacario Davis being the other two defensive back commits in the class.

UA now has 11 commitments overall in the 2022 class with six of the current commits expected to play on defense when they arrive to Tucson.