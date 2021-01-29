GOAZCATS - 2022 commitment: Arizona lands in-state OL recruit Grayson Stovall

National Signing Day is less than a week away for the 2021 class, but Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch and his staff are already getting an early jump on the next group.

Friday, three-star 2022 offensive lineman Grayson Stovall committed to the Wildcats less than a week after making his first visit down to Tucson.

The 6-foot-4 Colorado native played at Hamilton High School in Chandler during his junior season allowing him to get a better look at the Wildcats helping lead to his decision to pick UA over offers from programs such as Arizona State, Utah, Michigan State, Indiana and Colorado State among others.

"I feel privileged that the dedication and hard work has been recognized by the programs that have generously reached to me throughout my recruitment," Stovall said as part of a social media post announcing his decision. "To my family who have been my #1 supporter in helping me pursue my dream of playing D1 ball, I will be forever grateful. With that being said ... I am excited to announce my commitment to further my academic & football career at the University of Arizona!"

The three-star prospect was offered and targeted by the previous staff at Arizona, but it wasn't until Fisch and the new coaches re-offered him recently that the intensity in his recruitment picked up.

Stovall is now the first commitment in the class for the Wildcats and he continues a trend for Fisch and Co. as he is another in-state prospect the program is keeping home.

The new UA head coach has made it a priority to focus on in-state talent and several of the additions the program has made through the transfer portal this offseason are players who are natives of Arizona.

Stovall is the first offensive lineman the new coaches have been able to add to the program under new offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll who led the recruitment of the junior for the Wildcats.