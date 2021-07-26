2022 Arizona LB commit Tristan Monday makes Butkus Award watch list

Here's a look at that group that is led by a prospect already committed to the Wildcats from right at home in Arizona.

Arizona has bene looking to upgrade its linebacker group under new defensive coordinator Don Brown , and three prominent recruits made the initial watch list.

The football season is quickly approaching for high school and college teams, and watch lists for various awards at both levels continue to be released ahead of the fall. Monday the The Butkus Foundation released both its college and high school watch lists for the Butkus Award that is given to the best linebacker at both levels.

Versatile linebacker/defensive end Tristan Monday was one of Arizona's early commits in the 2022 class. He committed to the in-state program back in March and has remained locked in with his pledge to play in Brown's defense since that time. He made an official visit to UA last month in addition to making it down to Tucson during the spring to see the new coaching staff work in person.

He is a key member to the group, and Monday he was awarded a spot on the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award. Monday is the only player from Arizona to make the high school watch list.

The 6-foot-3 prospect has been a key player at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale with nearly 100 tackles over the last two seasons with 44 tackles for loss during that time. He racked up 15.5 sacks as a sophomore and junior with the Sabercats.

Monday's commitment to Arizona has helped reignite a connection to in-state recruiting for the Wildcats under new head coach Jedd Fisch. There has been a push by the new staff to keep top recruits home, and so far UA has landed four prospects from a few of the top schools in the state. Chandler-Hamilton's Grayson Stovall and Deuce Davis plus Chandler's Isaiah Johnson have all committed to UA in the current cycle.

Monday, who also plays basketball at Saguaro, has a versatile skill set that will allow him to help the Wildcats in various ways once he arrives on campus next year. He has primarily been a pass rusher at Saguaro, but Monday has the size and athleticism to step into a linebacker role at Arizona.

He is expected to arrive on campus at UA in January after graduating early, but not before he finishes up his career at Saguaro that is set to begin Sept. 3 against Tempe-McClintock.