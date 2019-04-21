One of the top shooting guard prospects in the class of 2021, Trey Alexander is already making waves. The 6-foot-4 sophomore at Oklahoma City (Okla.) Heritage Hall already ranks No. 31 nationally and he can tell that opponents are taking extra aim at him and his teammates at Heritage Hall or in the summer with Team Griffin.

"I know that my name is now starting to get out there and people have been telling me that they want to play us and play against me," Alexander told Rivals.com. "Knowing that people are coming after us we know that we need to play our best game each night. "I've stepped it up getting to the rim. I know I can get my shot off from mid range and three but when I can finish at the rim with more athleticism and strength then I can take myu game to the next level."



IN HIS OWN WORDS....

Alexander already has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tulsa and SMU to go along with interest from others like Arizona, Memphis and Texas Tech. He discussed some of the offers and interest.

Arizona: "They've been in touch with my dad a lot. He's been on the phone talking to them a lot about how they are going to come and watch me this summer. I love their coaching. They got in trouble a little bit but that has nothing to do with my recruiting because that's past. The campus is beautiful and I like the staff.

Memphis: "I feel like Penny Hardaway's (NBA experience) has a lot to do with his recruitment and helps him to be a better recruiter. As a player knowing that you have somebody who has been to that level and has that legendary status, you know what they are talking about and can help you get your game to that next level."

Oklahoma: "I've been staying in touch with them a lot and I love the way that the program is set up. They have a staff that pushes you and they've stressed on the players that academics is first. They aren't just worried about basketball they are making sure that you are set up for after you are done." Oklahoma State: "Coach (Mike) Boynton, he's definitely going to be pushing them to the next level down there. I love it because he does individual workouts with players taking time out of his day that he could be spending with his family or anybody else. He takes time to push his players individually to get them to the next level." Texas Tech: "It feels great to hear from them. Seeing their season shows where the program could be and their staff is getting things to gel with their players. Coach (Chris) Beard gets his players to play together and he's doing a great job. I love what he's doing."



RIVALS REACTION....