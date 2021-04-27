GOAZCATS - 2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - April 27

2021 Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - April 27
Unlike its counterparts in football and basketball, college baseball does not have a universally accepted top 25 like the AP Poll. Instead, there are six major polls that schools and publications reference on various occasions, which can create confusion among fans.
To help with that, HawgBeat - the Arkansas site in the Rivals network - will create a single poll that combines the rankings by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game, the NCBWA and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Giving 25 points to the No. 1 team in each poll, 24 points to No. 2, all the way down to 1 point to No. 25, the teams with the 25 highest point totals are listed below, with the "receiving votes" section including each team that was in the top 25 of at least one poll but not within the highest 25.
The "high/low" column features each team's highest and lowest ranking of the week, while the "change" column indicates how much movement each team had from the previous week's rankings.
April 27 Poll Notes
~For the third straight week, Arkansas is the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball, taking the top spot in all six polls. There is nearly a unanimous No. 2 and No. 3 team in Vanderbilt and Texas, respectively, but Perfect Game has those two teams flipped.
~The top five teams in the Composite Poll are unchanged from last week, despite No. 4 Mississippi State losing two of three games at No. 2 Vanderbilt.
~There are 36 different teams ranked in the top 25 of at least one poll, with many smaller schools getting some love near the bottom of polls this week.
~That said, there is a pretty clear top 14 coming into focus, with a 24-point drop off between No. 14 Texas Tech and No. 15 Ole Miss. Each of those top-14 teams in the Composite are unanimous top-16 teams.
~Not including teams that fell out or moved into the top 25, the biggest movement in the poll this week was in the Big 12. Texas Tech dropped seven spots to No. 14 after losing two of three games at home against Baylor.
~With Georgia moving back into the top 25, there are now eight SEC teams in the Composite Poll. That is the most of any conference, ahead of the ACC (4), Big 12 (4), Pac-12 (4), C-USA (3), AAC (1), Big Ten (1) and Big West (1).
~Dropped out: Michigan (19), Virginia Tech (21), Old Dominion (22), Indiana State (t-23), Georgia Tech (25)
~Moved in: Charlotte, UC-Irvine, Nebraska, Georgia, Southern Miss, UCLA
|Team
|Points
|Change
|High/Low
|
1. Arkansas
|
150
|
--
|
1/1
|
2. Vanderbilt
|
143
|
--
|
2/3
|
3. Texas
|
139
|
--
|
2/3
|
4. Mississippi State
|
127
|
--
|
4/6
|
5. Tennessee
|
124
|
--
|
4/7
|
6. TCU
|
117
|
+3
|
5/9
|
7. Louisville
|
116
|
-1
|
4/9
|
8. Notre Dame
|
100
|
+3
|
6/14
|
9. East Carolina
|
96
|
-1
|
7/16
|
10. Oregon
|
93
|
+3
|
8/12
|
11. Arizona
|
90
|
+4
|
10/13
|
12. South Carolina
|
85
|
-2
|
7/15
|
13. Florida
|
84
|
+1
|
8/16
|
14. Texas Tech
|
81
|
-7
|
11/15
|
15. Ole Miss
|
57
|
-3
|
12/22
|
16. Stanford
|
56
|
--
|
13/21
|
t-17. Charlotte
|
46
|
+9
|
15/25
|
t-17. Pitt
|
46
|
+1
|
14/23
|
t-19. Florida State
|
34
|
+4
|
15/NR
|
t-19. Louisiana Tech
|
34
|
-2
|
16/NR
|
21. UC-Irvine
|
21.5
|
+13
|
18/NR
|
22. Oklahoma State
|
21
|
-2
|
18/NR
|
23. Nebraska
|
20
|
+7
|
19/NR
|
24. Georgia
|
18
|
+5
|
20/NR
|
t-25. Southern Miss
|
7
|
N/A
|
22/NR
|
t-25. UCLA
|
7
|
+3
|
19/NR