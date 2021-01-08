GOAZCATS - 2021 recruiting: Florida safety Isaiah Taylor commits to Arizona

Arizona is in need of defensive backs and Jedd Fisch was able to add one as his first high school commitment for the Wildcats since arriving as head coach. Florida safety Isaiah Taylor will be joining the program this season as the 2021 recruit announced his decision to pick the Wildcats Friday evening.

Taylor, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jason Taylor, picked Arizona over offers from schools such as Illinois, Missouri, Maryland, Minnesota and Syracuse among several others.

“First things first, I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love,” Taylor said in a statement posted to social media announcing his decision. “Secondly, I want to give a special thanks to my family for providing me with support and love every step of the way. I want to thank all my coaches especially Coach Harriott, Coach Smith, Coach Kelleher, Coach Williams, and Coach Riley for pushing me and helping me grow not only as a player, but as a person as well. With that being said I am extremely excited to announce that I am 100% committed to The University of Arizona.”

The 5-foot-11 defensive back played both strong and free safety in high school and will fit in with the UA secondary under the new defensive staff led by coordinator Don Brown.

Arizona has made other additions to its roster this week, but Taylor is the first player from the high school ranks to join UA's class since Fisch was named the head coach. He is now the 24th member of the class with UA signing 16 players during the early signing period.

He joins Colorado transfer Jason Harris, Notre Dame transfer Isaiah Rutherford plus Northwestern transfers Gunner Maldonado and Drake Anderson as the newest additions to the UA roster with each of those players picking Arizona this week.

Taylor is part of a large group of incoming defensive backs as the Wildcats will be forced to replace a number of departures in the secondary going back to last offseason. Including Maldonado and Rutherford, Arizona has added eight defensive backs heading into the 2021 season.

Four of them signed with the program during the early signing period in December. Taylor's addition leaves the Wildcats with four more available spots in the 2021 class.

DISCUSS the program's newest recruiting addition and get our thoughts on what to expect from Taylor as he joins the class.