GOAZCATS - 2021 recruiting: Baylor OL transfer Davis DiVall commits to Arizona

Arizona has started to make a habit of bringing in-state players back home. This season the Wildcats added transfers from New Mexico and New Mexico State who both call Arizona home.

Monday, Kevin Sumlin's program added another one as Baylor offensive lineman Davis DiVall gave the Wildcats his pledge.

"After a great talk with my family and the coaches and I’m very excited to announce my commitment to The University of Arizona," he said Monday.

DiVall played at Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale before taking a post-graduate prep year at a school in Maine. Eventually, he earned enough exposure to land offers from programs such as Baylor, Maryland and Oregon.

He signed with the Bears and joined the program in January 2019 as a midyear enrollee, but this fall he decided to enter the transfer portal.

"After talking with my family and considering a variety of reasons, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal," DiVall said in September when he decided to leave Baylor after one season. "I’d like to thank the coaches and my teammates at Baylor and wish them all the best this season. I’m working out/taking classes while exploring my next opportunity."

That next opportunity will come at Arizona after the Wildcats jumped into his recruitment with an offer last month.

The Wildcats are likely to have some turnover along the offensive line this season, so DiVall is someone the staff could plug in since he has experience as part of a program in the Big 12. The 6-foot-4, 293 lineman has the versatility to play several positions along the UA offensive line.

DiVall will have the benefit of having four more seasons of eligibility with the Wildcats since he did not play during his time at Baylor. He will count as a member of Arizona's 2021 recruiting class bringing the number of commits up to 24.

UA recently lost a commitment from junior college offensive line prospect Cade Parrish, so DiVall will step into that position in the class for the Wildcats.

DiVall is now the third offensive line commit in the Wildcats' 2021 class joining center recruit JT Hand and Illinois lineman Luke Eckhardt.