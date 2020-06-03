News More News
2021 recruiting: Arizona offers a few offensive line prospects

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Arizona made a few more new offers on Tuesday and the offensive line was the focus for the Wildcats. Offensive line coach Kyle DeVan had a busy day with three new offers going out across the country to offensive linemen in the 2021 class.

Here's a closer look at each of those recruits.

Other notable offers: Iowa State, Colorado State, Akron, Arkansas State, South Dakota, Western Illinois

Other notable offers: Colorado, Stanford, Utah, Baylor, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Other notable offers: Colorado, Louisville, Indiana, SMU, Colorado State, North Texas, Air Force, Army, Navy, Yale, Princeton, Harvard, Columbia, Dartmouth

