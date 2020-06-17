GOAZCATS - 2021 recruiting: Arizona offers 4-star center Ryan Mutombo

Arizona decided to offer a 2021 recruit on Wednesday amid all the recent 2022 offers that the program made as the Wildcats joined the race for four-star center prospect Ryan Mutombo from Atlanta, Georgia.

The 7-footer from The Lovett School in Atlanta is the son of former NBA star Dikembe Mutombo, so there is naturally going to be intrigue because of his bloodlines. Mutombo has continued to improve as a player over the last year and that has him in position to play for a number of programs across the country.

His rapid development in the second half of his high school career has now brought a number of high major programs into the mix with Arizona now giving him another option in the Pac-12.

The Wildcats will likely have a limited number of spots in the 2021 class and with Sean Miller's program focusing on a number of guards and wing players for 2020 it makes sense for UA to zero in on a big man like Mutombo.

Georgetown, his father's alma mater, has certainly gained plenty of momentum early in the process but he has remained open to the other programs in pursuit as well. North Carolina is one school that piqued his interest, and Mutombo has gone so far as to call it his dream school.

Now that UA has offered it can turn up the intensity in his recruitment and make a run at trying to pull him to the other side of the country for his college career.