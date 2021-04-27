GOAZCATS - 2021 recruiting: 4-star wing Shane Dezonie backs off Arizona commitment

Arizona's decision to change coaches this offseason has played into many other decisions around the program. The latest came Tuesday as four-star wing Shane Dezonie announced his plans to decommit from Arizona and pursue options at another school. The New Jersey native committed to the Wildcats back in late October shortly after receiving an offer from the program.

At the time Dezonie called Arizona his "dream school" making it an easy decision for him to pick the Wildcats over offers from programs such as Arizona State, Kansas State, Clemson, Cincinnati, Rutgers and others.

However, the change in leadership at Arizona pushed the 6-foot-5 guard to rethink his decision despite signing with the program back in November. He has since received his release and announced his decision to back away from his commitment Tuesday afternoon.

"After talking with my family and thinking things through, I would like to say I’m decommitting from the University of Arizona," Dezonie tweeted. "I would like to thank Coach Sean Miller and Arizona for the offer but It hurts to say I must find a new home."

Dezonie and Miller created a bond in a short time as the versatile wing picked Arizona just days after picking up an offer from the former head coach.

“Sean Miller and I had that instant connection," Dezonie said at the time of his commitment. "I knew pretty much right away it was the right place for me to develop and get to the next level. ... Arizona is a place for guards to develop and get better. Coach Miller is a great coach. I feel like he can really get the best out of you and other Arizona players have told me that. He’s a hard coach, and that’s good for me. He can really pull the best of me.”

The Wildcats decided to move on from Miller earlier this month firing the head coach after 12 seasons in Tucson. Since that time several players have transferred to other schools while signee KJ Simpson asked for and received his release after signing his National Letter of Intent with Arizona back in the fall.

The decision by Dezonie to decommit from Arizona leaves new head coach Tommy Lloyd with just nine scholarship players for the upcoming season. Programs are allowed by NCAA rules to have 13 scholarships on their rosters each season.

UA's lone addition for next season so far has been former five-star big man and Gonzaga transfer Oumar Ballo. Washington guard Shane Nowell is the lone signee remaining in the Wildcats' 2021 recruiting class as it stands now.