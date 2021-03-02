GOAZCATS - 2021 football schedule release: Arizona to open Pac-12 play against Oregon

Tuesday marked the release of the entire 2021 Pac-12 football schedule, and while the opponents for the upcoming season were already previously known now Arizona has a clear picture of what its first year under new head coach Jedd Fisch will look like.

"For me, for our program, for our players we knew who the 12 teams were that we're gonna play," Fisch said on the Pac-12 Network's schedule release show Tuesday. "For us it was now it's on paper. Feels like we're just one step closer to playing the game which we're super excited about."

Fisch will face a challenging schedule in his first season guiding the Wildcats starting with a neutral-site game against BYU in Las Vegas to open the schedule. The two teams will face each other at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, on Sept. 4 in an intriguing debut for Fisch and the Wildcats.

"It'll be a super cool experience for our team," Fisch said about playing the Cougars in Las Vegas. "... Obviously we know BYU has great history, so you know what you're gonna get. You're gonna get a tough football team and our boys are excited about it."

UA will then return home to host San Diego State before playing Northern Arizona to wrap up the nonconference portion of the schedule.

All three of those games had already been set in stone before Tuesday's schedule release, but it is now known that UA will travel to Oregon to open up league play on Sept. 25. The Wildcats' last win in Eugene came back in 2014.

"I think that every team that we're gonna play is a good football team, and when we play them is a matter of what it said on the paper. We're excited about going up to Eugene. We know it's gonna be an incredible challenge. It's an incredible atmosphere. I would assume it's probably their Pac-12 opener, so there's gonna be great energy.

"There's a lot of built-up energy right now. ... It's gonna be a great challenge, obviously. Mario (Cristobal) does a tremendous job up there, and we got a great football team that they have. We're excited to take our team up there."

The trip to Oregon will be followed by a bye week for the Wildcats as they will have an open date on Oct. 2 before hosting UCLA in a crucial early South Division matchup. UA will then hit the road once again as it heads up to Boulder to face Colorado coming off a bye week Oct. 16.

The first of Arizona's two Friday night games will take place the following week as the Wildcats host Washington Oct. 22. That will be followed by a trip to Los Angeles to face USC the next weekend.

UA will return home for two weeks as it faces Cal on Nov. 6 followed by a matchup against Utah on Nov. 13 to wrap up the home schedule for the season.

Arizona's second Friday night matchup will come the following week as the Wildcats head up to Pullman to face Washington State on Nov. 19 ahead of the yearly meeting with rival Arizona State that is set to take place on Nov. 27 in Tempe.

The Wildcats are currently in the midst of a 12-game losing streak having lost all five games during the shortened 2020 season. UA's roster has gone through plenty of transformation this offseason with the addition of several transfers under Fisch and his new staff in Tucson.

The kickoff times for early games in the season are expected to be released some time in the spring.

