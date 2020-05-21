2021 football recruiting: Arizona offers Texas linebacker Dylan Hazen
Arizona made a wave of offers Wednesday ending with an offer to Texas linebacker Dylan Hazen from College Park High in The Woodlands. The three-star prospect has seen his recruitment pick up in the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news