GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: Washington LB DJ Fryar picks Arizona

For the second year in a row Arizona received a Fourth of July commitment as three-star Washington linebacker DJ Fryar gave the program his pledge over offers from Washington State, Boise State, Fresno State and others. The 6-foot-3 linebacker was offered by the Wildcats back in May and since that time he has continued to make his way toward a decision.

"I want to thank all the coaches that have coached me throughout my life," Fryar said in his announcement post made on social media. "They have pushed me and said great things to help me get better and have trained me to be able to be in the position to play at the next level. Finally I want to thank my entire family that knows my success so far and is proud of me for what I have accomplished. Now, what all of that being said I will be committing to the University of Arizona!!"

Fryar is expected to play inside linebacker for the Wildcats in Paul Rhoads 3-4 scheme that the new Arizona defensive coordinator is bringing with him as he begins his stint in Tucson.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought visits to a halt so Fryar was not able to take a physical visit with the Wildcats, but the staff made enough of an impression on him virtually to push him to make his choice early in the summer.

Fryar is now the ninth defensive commit in Arizona's 2021 class, which now has 12 members overall. He is also the ninth prospect to commit to Kevin Sumlin's program within the last month.

The Steilacoom High School (Steilacoom, Washington) standout two-way player is just the second inside linebacker to commit to UA in the class joining Illinois linebacker Matthew "Mojo" Weerts who gave the Wildcats his pledge back on June 22.

Fryar joins quarterback recruit Clay Millen (Snoqualmie-Mount Si High School) as the second member of Arizona's class from Washington. Both players are part of the Heir training and seven-on-seven program in the Seattle area.