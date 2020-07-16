GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: Tucson RB Stevie Rocker Jr. picks Arizona

Arizona landed its highest-rated commitment of the 2021 class Thursday as local running back Stevie Rocker Jr. gave the program his pledge over offers from Cal, BYU and Nevada plus interest from Utah and others. The Wildcats were one of the teams to move in with an offer early in the process after the three-star recruit from Canyon del Oro High School in Oro Valley put together an impressive sophomore season.

Since then he has been able to build a strong relationship with the Wildcats even through the changes in running back coaches with AJ Steward now on board after the departure of DeMarco Murray.

His relationship and familiarity with the program has been an important part of the process leading up to Thursday's decision.

"I like all the coaches there that I keep in touch with," Rocker previously said. "They're all good people. They're nice to me and treat me well. It's a good place over there."

In addition to Steward, UA outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone played a part in helping the Wildcats land the local running back prospect.

"He's a great person," Rocker said of the UA assistant. "Great personality, I love him. He talks to me on a personal level rather than football and all that kind of stuff."

The 6-foot-1 standout back was limited by an ankle injury last season as a junior otherwise he might have even more offers on the table, but he had a solid showing at the Rivals Camp in Los Angeles before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the offseason in March.

Arizona was one school he was able to see in person when he visited spring practice in early March ahead of the emergency dead period that was put into place shortly after his visit to campus.

Back when he was healthy in 2018, Rocker finished the season with nearly 1,200 yards rushing to go along with 12 rushing touchdowns and close to nine yards per carry. He also had five catches for 182 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Rocker is just the fifth offensive recruit to commit to Arizona in the class as he joins quarterback Clay Millen, offensive lineman JT Hand, tight end Colby Powers and fellow running back Montrell Johnson who committed to the Wildcats earlier this month.

Kevin Sumlin's program now has 15 commits overall for 2021.

Rocker's decision helped cap a big day for the Wildcats Thursday after the program made a late addition to the 2020 class when junior college defensive back Isaiah Mays (City College of San Francisco) was announced as a new member of the incoming group.