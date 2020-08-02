GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: Texas OLB KC Ossai goes with Arizona

Arizona has focused heavily on adding versatility and depth to its defense so far in the 2021 recruiting cycle and Sunday that trend continued as three-star outside linebacker KC Ossai gave the Wildcats his commitment over offers from Nevada, North Texas, Louisiana-Lafayette, UTSA, New Mexico State, Air Force and Army among others.

"First I want to thank God for putting such great people in my life and blessing me with the ability and mindset to be great at all cost," Ossai said in a post made to Twitter. "I also want to thank my family for always being my rock and my motivation to continue to be great at whatever I do. Last but not least, I also want to thank my coaches for developing me into the man and player I am today.

"With that being said, I would like to announce that I am committing to the University of Arizona!!"

The Oak Ridge High School (Conroe, Texas) standout is one of an impressive group of brothers including his older brother Joseph, who is a star linebacker at Texas. Joseph was recruited by Texas A&M out of high school when current UA head coach Kevin Sumlin was at the helm for the Aggies.

Ossai previously released a top-eight list just over a month ago that included the Wildcats after UA had originally offered him back in February and remained in steady contact throughout the spring and summer.

The Wildcats are the only Power Five program that has offered the 6-foot-2 recruit up to this point.

Ossai will provide new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads with another option at the linebacker spot where Arizona knows it will have to build some depth for the coming years.

The Wildcats already lost a key linebacker, Tony Fields II, to transfer and will lose projected starters Colin Schooler and Anthony Pandy after this season with both players being seniors.

The three-star prospect is the fourth linebacker to commit to the Wildcats in the class although several other recruits in the class will have an opportunity to play the position as well. Ossai is now the 21st commit in UA's 2021 class and the 13th defensive prospect to give the program his commitment.

Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer led the recruitment of Ossai for the Wildcats.