GOAZCATS - 2021 COMMITMENT: Quarterback recruit Clay Millen picks Arizona

Arizona has had plenty of success recruiting quarterbacks under head coach Kevin Sumlin and on Friday the Wildcats added another talented arm into the mix as Mount Si (Snoqualmie, Washington) star signal caller Clay Millen gave the program his commitment over offers from Oregon, Colorado, Oregon State, Indiana and others.

"I'd like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to further my athletic and academic career," Millen said in a message posted to Twitter. "I'm grateful for the unwavering support of my family as well as my Mount Si football teammates, coaching staff and especially coach Kinnune. I'd also like to thank Reggie Jones and Heir for all their tremendous support. I'm humbled and elated to announce that I've committed to play for the University of Arizona! Thank you to coach Sumlin and coach Mazzone for this opportunity! Go Wildcats!"

The 6-foot-3 recruit was offered by offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone and the UA staff last year as the Wildcats were one of the first Pac-12 schools to offer the three-star prospect. As other programs began to fill up Millen continued to build a relationship with the UA staff leading to his pledge Friday afternoon.

Millen will keep his family's connection to Pac-12 programs moving forward as he joins his father Hugh and his brother Cale as quarterbacks to play in the league. His brother is currently at Oregon while his father played for Washington in the 80s.

The new UA commit has plenty of upside and he fits in well with what Mazzone and the offensive staff look for at the position from his size at 6-foot-3 to his arm strength and accuracy. As a junior Millen threw just one interception to go with over 30 touchdowns and over 3,100 yards through the air.

He will join what has become arguably Arizona's most talented position as the next quarterback in line next to Grant Gunnell, Kevin Doyle and Will Plummer who have all been recruited by the current UA staff under Sumlin.

Millen is just the second commit on the offensive side of the ball as he joins California offensive lineman JT Hand as part of that group. Overall, the Wildcats have continued to move up the recruiting rankings with Millen now being the fourth commit in the last week. UA has eight commitments in the class overall.

At this point the expectation is that Millen will graduate early and enroll at Arizona in December just like Gunnell and Plummer did when they signed with the Wildcats out of high school.