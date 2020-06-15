GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: Houston DE Kevon Garcia picks Arizona

Arizona continues to load up on the defensive side of the ball and the Wildcats added another piece on Monday when three-star defensive end Kevon Garcia gave the program his commitment. The 6-foot-2 prospect from Dekaney High School in Houston, Texas was offered by the Wildcats in March and since then the two sides have remained in steady contact leading up to his decision Monday.

UA has focused on the defensive side of the ball in the 2021 class with Garcia being the fifth defensive recruit to join the class and the second in as many days. Versatile linebacker/safety Cole Batson committed to UA on Sunday.

Garcia is a pass rushing threat off the edge and Arizona has continued to look for options at defensive end under new coordinator Paul Rhoads who is heading into his first season with the program.

His 3-4 scheme will fit a player like Garcia who has plenty of quickness and strength.

Arizona now has six commitments overall in the 2021 recruiting class.

