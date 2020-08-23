GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: California ATH James Bohls picks Arizona

When one recruit decides to decommit from a college program in opens up an opportunity for another one. In the case of James Bohls he will now get to call Arizona his home after a recent decision by his teammate Cole Batson. Sunday, Bohls committed to play for Kevin Sumlin and the Wildcats but it would not have been possible without a decision earlier in the week from Batson who backed off his pledge from the program Monday.

Both recruits are teammates at San Clemente High School and when Batson opted to ultimately flip his commitment from Arizona to Boston College it opened a spot up in the Wildcats' 2021 class for Bohls to make his decision.

The Wildcats have limited space in what is now a 21-man recruiting class and the program was all filled up at the linebacker spot until Batson's decision. Bohls plays on both sides of the ball but has been listed as a running back and recruited at that position by many programs.

However, Arizona needs more help and depth at linebacker after some recent departures prompting the Wildcats to recruit Bohls as an inside linebacker where he will line up when he gets to Tucson next year.

"I'd like to thank my teammates, my coaches and my parents – most of all my dad who drives me everywhere. He spends most of his time just taking care of me," Bohls said in a video posted to social media announcing his commitment Sunday afternoon. "... I'd like to thank my mom for always taking care of my schoolwork academically and always supporting me with every decision I make.

"... I'd like to say I've committed to the University of Arizona."

Bohls recently made the trip to Tucson to check out Arizona's campus accompanied by his father leading to Sunday's decision by the 6-foot-1 prospect who played running back and cornerback last season at San Clemente.

The Wildcats again have five linebackers committed in the 2021 class as Bohls will join a group that also includes Mojo Weerts, DJ Fryar, Jackson Bailey and KC Ossai.

Bohls picked the Wildcats over offers from Washington State, San Diego State, Boise State, Hawaii, UNLV and Colorado State among several others.

