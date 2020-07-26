GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: Arizona picks up New Orleans DE Ja'Marian Peterson

Arizona has added yet another New Orleans-based recruit as three-star defensive end Ja'Marian Peterson from De La Salle High School committed to the Wildcats on Sunday. The versatile 6-foot-2 prospect picked UA over offers from Washington State, Illinois, Purdue, Boston College, Indiana, Memphis, Hawaii, UCF and many others.

"My recruitment process has truly been a great experience and a real blessing," he said in a post made to social media. "I would like to thank all of the coaches and universities that have recruited me but after a long talk with my parents I have decided that the best choice for me at this time would be for me to commit to ... the University of Arizona!!"

Peterson, who is currently rated as the 31st-best prospect in his state by Rivals.com, previously planned on waiting until the end of the recruiting cycle to make a decision, but instead he opted to jump on the wave of Louisiana recruits that have come aboard in UA's 2021 class instead. The three-star prospect is the fourth prospect from New Orleans to give the program his pledge in the cycle as he joins defensive back Kolbe Cage, receiver Tyrese Johnson and his De La Salle teammate Montrell Johnson, who is a running back recruit.

Louisiana has plenty of talent and continued effort in the region from Baton Rouge native and UA inside receivers coach Theron Aych has started to bring some success for the Wildcats this offseason.

Arizona has had a string of success recruiting on the offensive side of the ball, but so far the class has been built on defensive prospects with versatile defensive ends/outside linebackers being in focus. Peterson is another recruit who falls into that category as he has played both positions and could contribute at both spots in college.

Peterson is the 11th defensive recruit in the class and the third defensive end to commit in the class along with Houston-based prospect Kevon Garcia and California junior college recruit Alex Navarro-Silva.

UA is making the transition to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator Paul Rhoads and that will call for impactful and versatile edge rushers such as Peterson.

"My speed, flexibility, strength and technique," Peterson previously said about his skill set and what helps him stand out. "My arm length does damage too."

The Wildcats now have 18 commits overall in the class that includes four of the top 31 prospects in Louisiana according to Rivals.com.