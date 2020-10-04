GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: Arizona picks up JUCO DB Antonio Brooks

Arizona has focused on adding players to its secondary at this point in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Sunday the program added another piece to the group as Kilgore Junior College (Kilgore, Texas) defensive back Antonio Brooks gave the Wildcats his pledge over offers from Baylor, Houston and Louisiana Lafayette.

Brooks picked up his offer from the Wildcats in late July and since that time the two sides have continued to build a relationship leading to his pledge this weekend, which he made on his birthday.

The 5-foot-10 prospect is versatile enough and has good enough size to be used at several different spots by defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads including both safety and linebacker.

Brooks finished the 2019 season with 49 tackles, three interceptions and 2.5 sacks in his first season after shining as a running back at Fort Bend Marshall as a high school player. He also had four pass breakups, 3.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble helping him earn an all-conference nod. That production as a freshman also helped him earn a spot as a JC Gridiron preseason All-American as a member of the third team.

The junior college prospect is the third consecutive defensive back pickup for the Wildcats with Texas cornerbacks Jakelyn Morgan (Aug. 27) and Javione Carr (Sept. 10) being the last two UA commits prior to Brooks giving the program his pledge.

He is the fifth defensive back to commit to Arizona in the class and the 16th defensive prospect to pick the Wildcats in the current cycle. Brooks' pledge also gives UA eight members of the class who hail from Texas, which is more than any other state.

