GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: Arizona lands Texas ATH Colby Powers

Arizona's recruiting success in June continued Friday as the Wildcats added their seventh commitment since the start of the month as impressive 6-foot-5 athlete prospect Colby Powers gave the program his pledge. The Klein Collins High School (Spring, Texas) standout has played quarterback and tight end at the high school level but is expected to make the transition to tight end for the Wildcats.

The multi-talented recruit picked Kevin Sumlin's program over Colorado, UTSA and New Mexico among others. He passed for over 1,300 yards as a junior and had seven touchdowns through the air while he ran for another 304 yards with nine rushing scores in the 2019 season.

The Wildcats only offered the Texas-based prospect this week during the team's wave of new offers in the 2021 class. Recruits picking Arizona soon after an offer has been a bit of a theme so far in the class and Powers becomes the latest to join the group.

His commitment gives the Wildcats 10 commitments overall in the 2021 class, but he is just the third offensive player of the group so far. Quarterback Clay Millen (Snoqualmie, Washington) and offensive lineman JT Hand (Mission Viejo, California) are the other two prospects on offense that have committed to UA so far. Millen's pledge came just a week ago.

Powers fits the profile of what Arizona and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone are looking for at the position since he can serve a variety of roles for the Wildcats. He is capable of making plays with the ball in his hand, but he also has impressive film as a blocking tight end.

That could be key to getting on the field at Arizona since the Wildcats tend to use their tight ends quite a bit in running situations.

UA currently only has two scholarship tight ends listed on the roster and both are upperclassmen, senior Bryce Wolma and junior college transfer and newcomer Stacey Marshall.

Powers is Arizona's sixth commitment in the last two weeks as Sumlin's program has built plenty of momentum entering the summer. He is also the fourth prospect from Texas to commit to UA in the 2021 class.

The 6-foot-5 recruit is also a baseball prospect who plans to play both sports at Arizona.

> SOUND OFF: Discuss Arizona's newest addition to the 2021 class