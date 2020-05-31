GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: Arizona lands SoCal offensive line recruit JT Hand

Arizona offensive line coach Kyle DeVan continues to build up his group and he added his first piece of the 2021 class on Sunday as California offensive lineman JT Hand announced his decision to pick the Wildcats just hours after receiving an offer from the program. Hand picked UA over an offer from UNLV.

The 6-foot-3 recruit is a true center prospect at Mission Viejo High School in Southern California and the 2020 season will be his third as a starter for the team, which is one of the top programs in the area.

Hand has a special connection to UA as his father, Bryan, played on the offensive line for the Wildcats back in the 1990s. That is likely one reason the process moved so quickly for the center prospect. Bryan Hand expressed his excitement about his son's decision on social media Sunday.

The California recruit is the first offensive prospect to commit to the Wildcats for 2021 joining defensive recruits Kolbe Cage and Jackson Bailey who committed to UA earlier this month.

"Mission Viejo has churned out offensive linemen over the years and one of the next ones could definitely be center JT Hand," Rivals.com national analyst Adam Gorney wrote back in February of the UA commit. "At 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, Hand is filled out and has a reputation for being a tough interior lineman."

The Wildcats have been focused on building up the offensive line in the last few recruiting cycles, and the program signed five players at the position for 2020.

