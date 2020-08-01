GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: Arizona lands pledge from JUCO OL recruit Cade Parrish

Offensive line prospect Cade Parrish ended his recruitment Saturday as the junior college recruit committed to Arizona after a recent visit to Tucson. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Utah native is the Wildcats' 20th commit in the 2021 class.

"I have waited my entire life to play football and be apart of a Power 5 program, today that wish comes true!" Parrish said in a post made on social media announcing his decision. "I could not be more excited to announce that I have committed to The University of Arizona!! I’d like to thank God, my family and every coach that has made this dream true!"

.Parrish had some opportunities to leave Snow College in Ephraim, Utah after his freshman season with San Jose State and others offering him the opportunity to join their programs. Eventually, he opted to take some more time and return to his junior college where he is now on pace to be a December graduate.

The extra time gave Arizona an opportunity to evaluate him and eventually offer him early last month. Parrish decided to take matters into his own hands recently by visiting Tucson on his own despite the current NCAA recruiting dead period that prohibits any official or unofficial visits from taking place until at least the end of this month.

That led to his commitment Saturday as he joined the Wildcats as part of the 2021 class.

Parrish will have an interesting decision to make as he is currently on track to graduate in December. However, the junior college football season has been pushed back to the spring. Should he ultimately stay on his current path and bypass his sophomore season, Parrish will have the opportunity to leave Snow College with four years to play three with the Wildcats since he still has a redshirt season available as well.

The new Arizona pledge played his high school football at Logan High in Utah before serving an LDS mission prior to his arrival at Snow College.

Parrish is the third offensive lineman to commit to Arizona in the class joining high school prospects JT Hand and Luke Eckardt. Only eight of the Wildcats' 20 commitments in the class have come on the offensive side of the ball but solidifying the group up front has been a priority for position coach Kyle DeVan and the rest of the UA coaching staff.