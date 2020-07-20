GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: Arizona lands big-time New Orleans receiver Tyrese Johnson

Arizona has focused mostly on adding to the defensive side of the ball in the 2021 class, but the offensive side has packed more of a punch. That continued Monday as the Wildcats received a commitment from their highest-rated recruit in the cycle as high three-star receiver Tyrese Johnson gave the program his pledge over offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Miami, Arkansas, Colorado, Michigan State, Virginia, Kansas, Memphis, SMU and UCF among many others plus interest from schools such as Alabama and LSU.

"I have been blessed with the opportunity to play on the next level with a full ride scholarship," Johnson said. "These last couple years I been working hard for better days. The only time you should look back is to see how far you have came. I choose this school because of the family culture they have. I would love to be apart of that and help it. With that being said, I am excited to announce that for the next 3 to 4 years I will be attending the University of Arizona."

Johnson is the third New Orleans-based recruit to pick the Wildcats in the cycle joining defensive back Kolbe Cage (Holy Cross) and all-purpose back Montrell Johnson (De La Salle). His decision comes just days after local Tucson running back Stevie Rocker Jr. gave Arizona his commitment building on the summer momentum the Wildcats have achieved in recent weeks.

Rocker was previously the program's highest-rated commit in the class.

The addition of Johnson is a significant one for the Wildcats as they continue to try and build a pipeline into Louisiana with the help of inside receivers coach and area recruiter Theron Aych. He helped lead the recruitment of Johnson for the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-2 prospect is considered one of the top playmakers in his area at the receiver position and Rivals.com South Central recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman previously said the 2021 prospect will be in consideration for a four-star ranking.

"Johnson is the guy on campus for New Orleans Booker T. Washington," Spiegelman said of the new Arizona commit back in May. "He’s a dual-sport standout on the football field and the basketball court. As a junior in 2019, he accounted for 836 yards receiving and 17 total touchdowns, numbers that were a little down because Johnson had to fill in at quarterback due to injuries.

Johnson opened the spring with an ankle injury from basketball and was unable to participate in the Rivals Camp Series and regional 7-on-7 tournaments - when there were camps and 7-on-7 tourneys. He was a prospect that could’ve greatly benefited from camps and the opportunity to battle against elite defensive backs and show that his skill set and production at the Class 3A level would’ve translated against top-notch Power Five competition."

Johnson's commitment moved Arizona into the 39th spot overall on the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings list giving the Wildcats the fourth-best class in the Pac-12 up to this point. Kevin Sumlin's program now has 17 commitments overall in the 2021 class.