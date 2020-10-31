GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: Arizona lands 4-star Seattle guard Shane Nowell

For the second time in under a week Arizona has landed a commitment from a four-star guard in the 2021 class. Saturday, Seattle-area wing prospect Shane Nowell gave the Wildcats his pledge over offers from Washington, Washington State, Oklahoma and others.

The 6-foot-5 prospect picked up an offer from the Wildcats in the summer and turned into one of the top priorities for Sean Miller and his staff in recent months. Nowell is the younger brother of 2019 Pac-12 Player of the Year Jaylen Nowell, who shined as a player at UW before moving on to the NBA where he now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The younger Nowell, who is currently rated as the 117th-best prospect in the class by Rivals.com, has a well-rounded skill set that should fit in well with what the Wildcats are looking for on the perimeter.

Nowell joins two other versatile guards in Arizona's 2021 class with New Jersey-based guard Shane Dezonie giving the Wildcats his commitment last Sunday. California combo guard KJ Simpson was the first prospect to give Arizona his pledge for 2021 when he committed to the program back in August.

All three players are rated as four-star prospects and included as part of the current Rivals150 for 2021.

Nowell is the first Seattle-area recruit to give the Wildcats his pledge since the program hired Jason Terry as an assistant coach. The former UA star is a Seattle native and is responsible for recruiting his old stomping grounds.

The recruiting process has continued to move ahead despite coaches not being allowed to see recruits in person this spring or summer or prospects being allowed to visit schools in person. The early signing period for basketball prospects is set for November 11.