GOAZCATS - 2021 commitment: Arizona adds in-state hybrid safety/linebacker Ammon Allen

Focusing on in-state talent has been a priority for new Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch and on Monday he continued to build on the quest to own the state with another addition to the program's 2021 recruiting class. Gilbert-Highland safety/linebacker Ammon Allen is going to stay home for college after announcing his decision to commit to the Wildcats just about two weeks after receiving an offer from the new staff down in Tucson.

Allen is expected to fill the new "viper" position in defensive coordinator Don Brown's scheme that will allow the 6-foot-2 prospect to take advantage of his wide range of skills. The position will allow him to play both safety and linebacker for Brown as it is a flexible spot in the defense that will demand a player with plenty of versatility.

The new UA commit certainly brings that versatility to the table as he was one of the most productive players in the state during the 2020 season. He finished his final season at Highland with nearly 90 tackles to go with two interceptions as a senior. He also contributed on the offensive side of the ball as well.

Allen recently visited the UA campus in Tucson to get a better feel for the atmosphere and school before coming to his decision.

He is now the 27th addition for UA in the 2021 class and the 10th since Fisch and the new staff came aboard earlier in the winter. Allen is the ninth defensive back the program is bringing in this year with Florida-based defensive back Isaiah Taylor, Northwestern transfer Gunner Maldonado and Notre Dame transfer Isaiah Rutherford being the other new members of the secondary that have joined the program after the new staff's arrival to UA.

National Signing Day is set for this Wednesday and will open the regular signing period across college football. As of now the Wildcats are believed to have just one remaining scholarship available to use in the 2021 cycle after Allen's decision to commit on Monday.

