GOAZCATS - 2021 commit: Texas CB Javione Carr picks Arizona over Texas Tech, others

Arizona turned a lot of its recruiting attention to the 2022 class as of late, but there is still room left for 2021. Thursday that group grew with the addition of three-star cornerback Javione Carr who picked the Wildcats over offers from Texas Tech, Kansas State and others.

The senior defensive back from Sam Houston High School in Arlington, Texas picked up his offer from the Wildcats back in May, and he has remained a priority for Kevin Sumlin's staff as UA continues to put the finishing touches on its 2021 class.

Carr is the team's 23rd commitment for 2021 with 15 of those prospects expected to contribute on the defensive side of the ball in college. UA had been slow to add cornerbacks in the 2021 cycle as new defensive backs coach Greg Burns was a late arrival to the staff in the spring.

However, UA has started to gain some momentum with the two newest members of the class being corners including former UNLV commit Jakelyn Morgan from Tyler, Texas.

Carr could play a few different positions in the secondary since he has the size and skill set to play safety or cornerback for the Wildcats under Burns.

"I play both corner and safety," he previously said. "I started off as a corner but this season I played safety because that's what the team needed. Honestly, I like safety a bit more because there's more action but corner is my main position."

Carr is a native of California but he now lives in Texas and is the Wildcats' seventh commit from the Lone Star State. That's one more commitment from Texas than California for the Wildcats in this class.

UA is now rated as the 42nd-ranked team in the 2021 Rivals.com team recruiting rankings after Carr's decision Thursday.

DISCUSS Arizona's latest commitment in the 2021 class with other UA fans.