GOAZCATS - 2020 season lookahead: 5 biggest matchups

Arizona now has the framework of its schedule for the upcoming 2020 season, and while there could still be some tweaks and changes we now know who the Wildcats will face this year if there is a college football season. The Pac-12 decided to go to a conference-only slate for the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Teams in the league will play the teams they had been scheduled to play this year already in addition to one other conference opponent that was added to make it an even 10 games for each team.

There were some tweaks for UA that included flipping the first and last Pac-12 games of the year plus the addition of Cal to the schedule. Here is a closer look at what we think the five biggest and most important games of the season will be for Kevin Sumlin and his squad heading into his third season at the helm for the Wildcats.