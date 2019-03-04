2019 spring look ahead: Five intriguing debuts
Arizona opens up spring ball in exactly two weeks as the second spring under Kevin Sumlin will get underway March 18. There are a lot of changes once again heading into spring ball with a couple ne...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news