WATCH: Arizona WRs Montana Lemonious-Craig and Reymello Murphy interview
Arizona wide receivers Montana Lemonious-Craig and Reymello Murphy spoke to the media following the conclussion of Day 5 of training camp. The duo shared their thoughts on the opportunities the group is getting this camp and how their timing with quarterback Noah Fifita is getting better.
Also, Murphy shared his story on how he came to be at Arizona and the relationship he has with several players on the roster going back to his high school football days.
