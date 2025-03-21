WATCH: Arizona WR group post-practice (Spring Day 2)

Arizona wide receivers Chris Hunter and Tre Spivey spoke to the media following the end of Day 2 of spring practice. The duo shared their thoughts about the talent with the overall group and how speed has been a major impact.
Hunter went into detail how the new uptempo offense system is all about a mindset and thinking on the move.
