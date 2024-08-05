WATCH: Arizona WR coach Bobby Wade interview (Day 5)
Arizona wide receiver coach Bobby Wade spoke to the media following the conclusion of Day 5 of training camp. Wade talked about the progression of the group without Tetairoa McMillan on the field and how important it is to find that No. 2 receiver.
Plus, Wade talked about what the rotation number for the offense the staff is shooting for and how everyone in the group needs to stay ready even if they didn't make that six man cut to start the season.
