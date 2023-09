Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the Wildcats' game against Mississippi State. Fisch talked about what his team needs to do in order to come out on top over the Bulldogs.

While breaking down the matchup, Fisch stated that Treydan Stukes will be listed as day-to-day and the same goes for starting right guard Raymond Pulido, who missed the Wildcats' game against NAU.

One thing that Fisch isn't worried about for the game is the time zone change. He stated that the 4:30 p.m. (MST) kick-off works in their favor as oppose to if the game was a 9 a.m. (MST) start.