Arizona picked up a big win over Utah Saturday leaving the Wildcats in contention for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a win this week over in-state rival Arizona State. Monday, head coach Jedd Fisch met with reporters to look back on the 42-18 victory over the Utes, discuss his late-game decision that has sparked a bit of a controversy plus look ahead to this week as the Wildcats prepare to head up north.

