SIGNED: Arizona lands three-star OL Louis Apka for its 2025 class

Name: Louis Apka
Position: Offensive tackle
School: San Mateo, Calif. (Junipero Serra HS)
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 260
Committed: Oct. 30, 2024
Rivals ranking: 5.5 three-star
Other offers: San Diego State, BYU, Minnesota, and Iowa State amongst others
Notable: Louis Akpa was recruited by Arizona offensive line coach Josh Oglesby. Akpa comes to Tucson with experience at guard and offensive tackle while even playing some defensive end at Junipero Serra, but is being recruited as an O-lineman who'll continue to help add to a position of need.