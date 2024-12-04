Premium content
SIGNED: Arizona lands three-star OL Louis Apka for its 2025 class
Name: Louis Apka

Position: Offensive tackle

School: San Mateo, Calif. (Junipero Serra HS)

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 260

Committed: Oct. 30, 2024

Rivals ranking: 5.5 three-star

Other offers: San Diego State, BYU, Minnesota, and Iowa State amongst others

Notable: Louis Akpa was recruited by Arizona offensive line coach Josh Oglesby. Akpa comes to Tucson with experience at guard and offensive tackle while even playing some defensive end at Junipero Serra, but is being recruited as an O-lineman who'll continue to help add to a position of need.

