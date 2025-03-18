WATCH: Arizona QB Noah Fifita post-practice (Spring Ball Day 1)

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita spoke to the media following the end of opening day of spring practice. Fifita is entering his four season with the program and will have his third different offensive coordinator marking three-straight season where there was a change at that coaching position.
When asked about having to deal with a third different offense in as many seasons, Fifita said that him and new offensive coordinator Seth Doege have been working together to get an understanding of the system.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)